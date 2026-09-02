The Criterion presents: The Stars Tour featuring Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson is a rising star in the contemporary Christian music scene, known for her heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals. Since the release of her debut single, she has captivated audiences with her authentic storytelling and spiritual depth, earning her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim. Her music seamlessly blends elements of pop and worship, making her a unique voice in the genre.

Catch her LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 2nd!

Door times subject to change!