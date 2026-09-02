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The Criterion presents: The Stars Tour featuring Anne Wilson

The Criterion presents: The Stars Tour featuring Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson is a rising star in the contemporary Christian music scene, known for her heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals. Since the release of her debut single, she has captivated audiences with her authentic storytelling and spiritual depth, earning her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim. Her music seamlessly blends elements of pop and worship, making her a unique voice in the genre.

Catch her LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 2nd!

Door times subject to change!

The Criterion
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Anne Wilson
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/