The Fate of Life on Earth: An Evening with Kyle Harper at Full Circle Bookstore
The Fate of Life on Earth: An Evening with Kyle Harper at Full Circle Bookstore
Celebrate the launch of the latest book by rockstar academic Kyle Harper from The University of Oklahoma. His book "The Last Animal" (Princeton University Press) looks at the trajectory of life on Earth from the Ice Age to the so-called Sixth Extinction, and casts a critical eye on the impact humans have had on nonhuman life.
Full Circle Bookstore
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com