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The Fate of Life on Earth: An Evening with Kyle Harper at Full Circle Bookstore

The Fate of Life on Earth: An Evening with Kyle Harper at Full Circle Bookstore

Celebrate the launch of the latest book by rockstar academic Kyle Harper from The University of Oklahoma. His book "The Last Animal" (Princeton University Press) looks at the trajectory of life on Earth from the Ice Age to the so-called Sixth Extinction, and casts a critical eye on the impact humans have had on nonhuman life.

Full Circle Bookstore
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/