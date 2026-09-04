The Garde Art Market

Join us for the second annual Garde Art Market, an outdoor celebration of local art, creativity, and community hosted by The Garde, Oklahoma Contemporary's young professionals group.

Browse original works from talented Oklahoma artists working across a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, fiber arts, photography, prints, woodworking, and more. Whether you're searching for your first original artwork, a unique handmade gift or the perfect addition to your collection, you'll discover one-of-a-kind pieces while directly supporting local artists and makers!