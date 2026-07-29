"The Last Howlelujah" book signing and songs
"The Last Howlelujah" book signing and songs
Join Father Miller for a joyful, inspirational, and unifying afternoon of moving songs and heart-warming animal stories from his new book "The Last Howlelujah." Musician Joey McGee and priest “padre” Bill Miller are traveling the country, stopping at bookstores and churches, with Mystic the Rescue Dog to raise awareness and funds for animal shelters and inspire people to do good.
Full Circle Bookstore
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com