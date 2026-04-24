The McSwain Theatre presents The Cleverlys
The McSwain Theatre presents The Cleverlys
The Cleverlys are a character-driven musical family from the Ozark Mountains who put a hilarious bluegrass spin on today’s biggest hits. Featuring world-class musicians, sharp comedic timing and beloved characters, the band delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud show. Known for appearances at top festivals and the Grand Ole Opry, the Cleverlys offer an all-ages performance that is as musically impressive as it is entertaining.
McSwain Theatre
Bronze - $20, Silver - $30 - Gold - $35 - Platinum - $40
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com