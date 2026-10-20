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THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa. Once on board, your car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch your golden ticket before hot chocolate and delicious Walker’s Shortbread are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell. During the trip, characters on each car lead passengers in caroling and onboard entertainment just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip.

Oklahoma Railway Museum
$54.00 to $92.00
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Sunday: 01:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 11:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rail Events Productions
715-721-2093
raileventsproductions@gmail.com
https://okcthepolarexpressride.com/
Oklahoma Railway Museum
3400 NE Grand Blvd
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4054248222
info@oklahomarailwaymuseum.org
https://www.oklahomarailwaymuseum.org/gramling-steam-locomotive/