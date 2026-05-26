The Steppers - Summer Breeze

It's that time again - get ready for Summer Breeze in Lion's Park! We will be partnering with Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno to bring you drinks and dinner as well. Bring your picnic blanket and snacks and join us in the park every other Sunday night at 7:30pm from May 17 to August 23.

The Steppers are a fast-picking, hard-driving, mind-bending psychedelic string band out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, blending bluegrass roots with the freewheeling energy of improvisational rock, funk, and folk. With Jake Tobey on guitar and vocals, Theran Lantz on mandolin and vocals, and Lawson Popejoy on bass and vocals, the band has built a sound that gleefully ignores genre lines while honoring the traditions that inspired them. Their music stretches from tender to ferocious, weaving sharp songwriting with adventurous, shape-shifting musicianship that refuses to sit still.