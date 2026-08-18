Experience The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays — The High-Kicking Christmas Sensation!

Featuring precision kickline dancing, powerhouse vocals, stunning costumes, holiday favorites, and an unforgettable original Christmas story, this Broadway-style event delivers Christmas magic for audiences of all ages.

Follow Kris and Carol, two devoted Christmas lovers determined to bring their busy grown children back home for one unforgettable holiday celebration. Along the way, audiences are treated to beloved Christmas classics, contemporary holiday favorites, breathtaking choreography, and a few Christmas surprises.

Performed by a world-class cast of singers and dancers, The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays blends the excitement of grand holiday entertainment with the warmth and heart of family traditions. Big-city holiday kickline productions like this rarely tour anymore, making this a unique opportunity to experience this cherished Christmas tradition live in your community.

Whether you're continuing a treasured family tradition, planning a festive date night, or creating new holiday memories together, this joyful celebration will stay with you long after the final kick.