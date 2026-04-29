The Urban Poets
The Urban Poets
Open Mic Poetry Night. Are you an amateur, a seasoned poet, or somewhere in between and looking for someplace to express your talent? Local poets have an opportunity to read their own work or just sit and listen to the work of other budding poets. This is a recurring event and takes place on the last Monday of each month.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437