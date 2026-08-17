Theatre Crude Fringe Festival is an 11-day event in Oklahoma City that will present 22 different live theatre productions across three venues. The Fringe Festival gives you the adventure of exploring as many different genres and styles of performance as possible. We are excited to present productions that blend, bend, or upend the traditional boxes in which we place art. See our website for this year's venues, full line up, and schedule of events. www.theatrecrude.org