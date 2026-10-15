This is the life waiting for you at Touchmark: Lunch & Learn: Celebrating the Holidays in Senior Living

The holidays may look a little different after a move to a retirement community, but cherished traditions, family celebrations, and meaningful moments can continue—and new ones can begin.

Join us for a complimentary lunch and an engaging conversation with Touchmark residents as they share their experiences celebrating the holiday season in a community. Hear firsthand how they’ve continued favorite family traditions, embraced new opportunities for connection, and created special memories with family, friends, and neighbors.

Come with your questions and discover how a move to Touchmark can add even more connection and joy to the holiday season.