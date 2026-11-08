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Time for Peace Concert

Time for Peace Concert

We invite you to "A Time for Peace," a special combined choir performance with OYSing! and Norman High Mixed Chorale, at Bethel Baptist in Norman, Oklahoma on November 16th.

The event is free and open to the public. Be sure to mark your calendars and join OYSing! to celebrate the first concert of the season. We look forward to seeing you there!

- November 16, 2026
- 7:30pm
- 1717 W Lindsey, Norman, OK

Also check out other Music events in Norman, Entertainment events in Norman, Concerts in Norman.

Bethel Baptist Church
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Youth Sing
4056152095
oklahomayouthsing@gmail.com
www.oysing.org

Artist Group Info

johnniemargaret@ou.edu
Bethel Baptist Church
1717 W Lindsey St
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
https://www.bbcnorman.com/