Toby Rowland signs Boomer and Sooner children's books
Toby Rowland signs Boomer and Sooner children's books
Come hear the voice of the Sooners for radio and TV read his bestselling children’s books: "Unhitch the Wagon: The Story of Boomer and Sooner" and "Put the Ponies in the Barn: Boomer and Sooner Pull Their Schooner to the SEC!" Toby will be available afterwards to chat and sign.
Full Circle Bookstore
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com