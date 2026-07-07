Travis LeDoyt Live at the McSwain Theatre

See Travis LeDoyt live Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. in an evening of high-energy rock and roll. Known as one of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists, LeDoyt has opened for music legends Jerry Lee Lewis, B.B. King, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley’s Comets and Johnny Rivers, bringing his authentic sound and dynamic stage presence to audiences across the country and around the world.

Expect a set filled with iconic hits, heartfelt ballads and electrifying performances that capture the spirit of a classic era in music. Tickets are on sale now for this unforgettable night of live entertainment and they will sell quickly.