Tulsa Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Tulsa Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Show highlights include rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils, a fluorescent room, beads, crystals, a touch and feel table, working exhibits, displays, and a free kid’s zone.
Show hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. Scouts are admitted free in uniform. First Responders and Military Free with I.D. Multi-day pass $12
Come explore the art and science of rocks, minerals, fossils, and artifacts at the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society’s Annual Gem and Mineral and Jewelry Show.
Exchange Center at Expo Square
7.00 for Adults
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society
918-230-1094
m_rongey@sbcglobal.net
Exchange Center at Expo Square
4145 E. 21st St.Tulsa, Oklahoma 74114
(918) 744-1113
info@exposquare.com