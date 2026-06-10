Tulsa Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Show highlights include rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils, a fluorescent room, beads, crystals, a touch and feel table, working exhibits, displays, and a free kid’s zone.

Show hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. Scouts are admitted free in uniform. First Responders and Military Free with I.D. Multi-day pass $12

Come explore the art and science of rocks, minerals, fossils, and artifacts at the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society’s Annual Gem and Mineral and Jewelry Show.