Twister City Roller Derby August Double Header!

Twister City Roller Derby Presents a Double Header Event!

Get ready for an action-packed day of hard-hitting roller derby at Twister City Roller Derby’s thrilling double header event on Saturday, August 8th at OKC Public Farmer's Market! Doors open at 3:00 PM and first whistle is at 3:30 PM, so arrive early to grab your seats and cheer on your favorite teams.

Game 1: TCRD Lightning Quads vs 580 Rollergirls

Game 2: TCRD Outlaws vs Abilene Roller Derby

Don’t miss this epic afternoon of speed, strategy, and smash-mouth roller derby action!

📍 Location: OKC Farmers Public Market, 311 S Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

🗓️ When: Saturday, August 8th

⏰ Doors open at 3:00 PM, First Game at 3:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, 12 and under free.

Bar and food trucks available throughout the event!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS HERE

https://givebutter.com/roller-derby-july-2026-double-header-copy-ugz72p

💺 Floor and balcony seating available

♿ ADA seating available on the rink floor.

🅿️ Parking: Free parking

🛍️ Merch: Not only will we have killer merch and raffles available, but you’ll be able to shop with local vendors (between jams of course).

⁉️ What are the rules?! Check out this video from the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OId6gTd2LCM