Twister City Roller Derby Beginner's Skating Course Info Night

Twister City Roller Derby is lauching its 2026 Summer Beginner's Skating Course with an information night June 2! Whether you are a seasoned skater or lacing up for the first time, we will teach you everything you need to hit the track (or the rink, or the trails) with confidence. We are looking for future roller derby players and referees, but anyone who wants to learn to skate is welcome to this course.

Join us for a New Recruit Info Night on Tuesday, June 2, to learn about our beginner's skating class and new recruit program - then stick around afterwards to watch TCRD’s Tuesday night scrimmage!

Loaner skates and gear, (with the exception of a mouthguard), are available during our full new recruit course. You must be 18 years of age or older. Our juniors team, Dust Devils, welcome skaters ages 7-17.

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Star Skate 300 Bizzell Ave, Midwest City

Cost: New Recruit Info Night and first week of our new recruit program are FREE - full new recruit program $75

Who: Adults 18+ of all genders, backgrounds, and skill levels. No obligation to attend the info night.

Questions? Message Twister City Roller Derby via Instagram or Facebook, or email us at contactus@twistercityderby.com