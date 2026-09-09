TwisterFest 2026, Annual Music Festival

TwisterFest is an annual two-day music festival at Muscle Car Ranch in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The 2026 festival takes place Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 with more than 40 bands on four stages. Friday music begins at 4:30 PM, and Saturday music begins at noon. The weekend also includes a classic car and truck show, Texas Championship Pro Wrestling at 5 PM Saturday, food and merchandise vendors, camping and a huge Saturday night bonfire. Admission is $10 per person, per day. Full lineup and visitor information: https://twisterfest.com/twisterfest-2026-chickasha-oklahoma/