TwisterFest 2026, Annual Music Festival
TwisterFest 2026, Annual Music Festival
TwisterFest is an annual two-day music festival at Muscle Car Ranch in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The 2026 festival takes place Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 with more than 40 bands on four stages. Friday music begins at 4:30 PM, and Saturday music begins at noon. The weekend also includes a classic car and truck show, Texas Championship Pro Wrestling at 5 PM Saturday, food and merchandise vendors, camping and a huge Saturday night bonfire. Admission is $10 per person, per day. Full lineup and visitor information: https://twisterfest.com/twisterfest-2026-chickasha-oklahoma/
Muscle Car Ranch
$10 per person, per day
04:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Muscle Car Ranch
405-222-4910
musclecarranchch@gmail.com
Muscle Car Ranch
3609 S 16th StChickasha, Oklahoma 73018
405-222-4910
musclecarranchch@gmail.com