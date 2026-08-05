Uncanny Art Hang is our monthly creative meetup designed to offer artists and creatives a reliable space to connect, make, and recharge. Born from the collaborative spirit of Art Soup, the focus is on showing up, sharing space, and supporting one another rather than following a formal program.

You’re welcome to join us in person at the gallery or virtually through our Discord channel, making this a flexible, accessible way to spend time with the creative community. Guests can also join virtually through the Discord.

Bring a project, a sketchbook, or just yourself. Whether you’re actively working, talking through ideas, or quietly co-creating alongside others, the evening is open and low-pressure.

Schedule

6:00 PM – Doors Open

Settle in and reconnect with familiar faces or meet new ones.

6:30 PM – Open Coworking

Work solo or collaboratively, exchange ideas, and enjoy the shared creative energy—both in the gallery and online.

8:00 PM – Wrap-Up

Wind down with informal reflections and leave with new connections and momentum.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Located in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma, Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space focused on creating accessible, immersive experiences for artists and audiences alike. Through exhibitions, workshops, and public programs, the gallery fosters connection, curiosity, and creative exploration. Every purchase made at the garage sale goes directly toward supporting our programming and the exciting lineup we have planned for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

