Uncanny Garage Sale

Uncanny Art House is hosting a two-day garage sale to support the space and make room for the next series of shows and events coming later this year and into 2027. We are clearing out a wide variety of items from past exhibitions and daily operations and looking to find them new homes.

Items available will include art supplies, camera gear, electronics, furniture, clothing, party items, exhibition props, and much more. Whether you are an artist looking to stock your studio, a thrift lover hunting for something unique, or someone who enjoys a good dig, there will be plenty to discover across both days of the sale. This is a strictly in person event. No items will be available for purchase online.

