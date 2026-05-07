Uncanny Garage Sale
Uncanny Garage Sale
Uncanny Art House is hosting a two-day garage sale to support the space and make room for the next series of shows and events coming later this year and into 2027. We are clearing out a wide variety of items from past exhibitions and daily operations and looking to find them new homes.
Items available will include art supplies, camera gear, electronics, furniture, clothing, party items, exhibition props, and much more. Whether you are an artist looking to stock your studio, a thrift lover hunting for something unique, or someone who enjoys a good dig, there will be plenty to discover across both days of the sale. This is a strictly in person event. No items will be available for purchase online.
Uncanny Art House
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Uncanny Art House
admin@uncannyarthouse.com
Artist Group Info
Julius R
admin@uncannyarthouse.com
Uncanny Art House
106 East Main StreetNorman, Oklahoma 73069
4052159158
admin@uncannyarthouse.com