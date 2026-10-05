UNCOVERED: Tunes from the Crypt
UNCOVERED: Tunes from the Crypt
Experience Uncovered: Tunes from the Crypt, a night where local musicians put their own spin on selected popular Halloween songs you know and love!
Each band/musician will reimagine a Halloween song in their own signature style, blending familiar melodies with their unique sound. Including songs by Talking Heads, Blue Öyster Cult, The Doors, Stevie Wonder, and The Cranberries!
Every musician will also perform original songs, plus one Halloween cover that sticks to the spirit of the original. Join us for a night of nostalgia and tributes to the Halloween classics making us shiver to this day.
FEATURING:
Baileyboy, Burl, Monte, Strawberry ‘66
Plus a special one night only performance by This Is A Dark Ride
Factory Obscura
$20 in advance / $23 Day of Show / Free for Mix-Tape Members
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Factory Obscura
Factory Obscura
25 NW 9th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
info@factoryobscura.com