Experience Uncovered: Tunes from the Crypt, a night where local musicians put their own spin on selected popular Halloween songs you know and love!

Each band/musician will reimagine a Halloween song in their own signature style, blending familiar melodies with their unique sound. Including songs by Talking Heads, Blue Öyster Cult, The Doors, Stevie Wonder, and The Cranberries!

Every musician will also perform original songs, plus one Halloween cover that sticks to the spirit of the original. Join us for a night of nostalgia and tributes to the Halloween classics making us shiver to this day.

FEATURING:

Baileyboy, Burl, Monte, Strawberry ‘66

Plus a special one night only performance by This Is A Dark Ride