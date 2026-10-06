Underoath - Define the Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour

Underoath is an influential American metalcore band known for their unique blend of post-hardcore and experimental rock elements. The group has made a significant impact on the music scene since their formation, showcasing their dynamic sound through powerful instrumentation and emotionally charged lyrics. Their recent album has garnered critical acclaim and has re-established them as a leading force in the genre.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 6th!

Support subject to change

Door times subject to change