Underoath - Define the Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour
Underoath - Define the Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour
Underoath is an influential American metalcore band known for their unique blend of post-hardcore and experimental rock elements. The group has made a significant impact on the music scene since their formation, showcasing their dynamic sound through powerful instrumentation and emotionally charged lyrics. Their recent album has garnered critical acclaim and has re-established them as a leading force in the genre.
Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 6th!
Support subject to change
Door times subject to change
The Criterion
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Underoath
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500