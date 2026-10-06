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Underoath - Define the Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour

Underoath - Define the Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour

Underoath is an influential American metalcore band known for their unique blend of post-hardcore and experimental rock elements. The group has made a significant impact on the music scene since their formation, showcasing their dynamic sound through powerful instrumentation and emotionally charged lyrics. Their recent album has garnered critical acclaim and has re-established them as a leading force in the genre.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 6th!

Support subject to change
Door times subject to change

The Criterion
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Underoath
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/