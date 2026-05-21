Unearth Your Story: Dig Into Your Family's Past

Every family has a story. Let’s unearth yours!

This FREE one-day camp for 6th through 8th graders is full of fun learning activities that teach kids how to discover their family history! We will start our learning at the Edmond Library where kids will learn how to use our many resources to locate family history. After lunch, we will walk to the Edmond Schoolhouse, Stephenson Park, and the Edmond History Museum for more fun activities, including learning how to make a family tree and have fun with yearbooks. We will walk back to the Edmond Library and conclude our day with wrap up activities, and a photo booth, where families can take pictures together! Kids will need to bring their own lunch, and we will provide snacks throughout the day. Once you are registered, you will receive an email with more details! Register at metrolibrary.org