Up Cycle Mini Fest

The Fix It • Mend It • Swap It Upcycling Minifest is a free, family-friendly event that will transform the historic Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market into 'EcoTown,' an interactive experience focused on repair, reuse, recycling, composting, creativity, and waste reduction.

The event brings together Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OKC Beautiful, Oklahoma Recycling Association, Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association, Fertile Ground Cooperative, Bad Tayst, Batteries Plus, and other community partners to demonstrate practical ways residents can save money, reduce waste, repair household items, participate in swaps, compost food scraps, and keep usable materials out of local landfills.

