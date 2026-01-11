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Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026

Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026

December 1st, Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026 arrives at the Rose State Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Inspired by the spirit of Vienna, the birthplace of orchestral music and home to some of the world’s most celebrated Christmas concerts, Vienna Light Orchestra presents an unforgettable holiday concert experience blending soaring soprano voices, lush symphonic arrangements, and theatrical Christmas magic. Over 2,000 flickering candlelights illuminate a breathtaking Christmas tree forest as world-class musicians and vocalists bring beloved holiday classics to life, along with a few Christmas surprises along the way. Gather with the ones you love for an elegant and nostalgic evening filled with warmth, beauty, and the timeless spirit of Christmas. (Limited Seating - Best seats sell quickly!)

Rose State Performing Arts Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Rose State Performing Arts Center
6420 SE 15th St
Midwest City, Oklahoma 73110