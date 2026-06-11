📢 Show Dates For The Vinyl Record Show of Oklahoma City!

🌻 Summer Show - July 11th

🍁 Fall Show - November 7th

🎫 Early Bird Tickets: $15, entrance time at 10 AM

🎟️ General Admission Tickets: $10, entrance time at 12 PM

👣 Step into a world of nostalgia and discovery, where vinyl enthusiasts gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound.

Event Highlights:

💽 Vinyl LP Records: Tens of thousands, from budget-friendly $1.00 LPs to rare collectibles worth hundreds of dollars. There's something for every music lover.

💎 More Treasures: Dig through a variety of music memorabilia, 45's, CDs, T-shirts, posters, cassettes, and even a few 78's.

🎁 Exciting Door Prizes: Every attendee has a chance to win a free record, a cool T-shirt, or even tickets to future shows! Join us for your shot at some fantastic goodies.

Why Attend?

💖 Memories and Music: Rediscover the tunes that bring back your best memories and connect with fellow vinyl enthusiasts.

🎉 Community Vibes: Enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded music lovers and discover hidden gems in a vibrant, friendly atmosphere.

💸 Great Deals: Whether you're a serious collector or just looking for a fun outing, you'll find fantastic deals and rare finds.

Additional Info:

💵 An ATM will be available on-site for your convenience.

🎟️ Tickets can be purchased both at the door and online.

Thank you for your continued support. We can't wait to see you at the show, where music and memories come alive!