WE ARE MESSENGERS, ALLISON EIDE: Halfway Home Tour

If you’re still somewhere between where you’ve been and where God is leading, the We Are Messengers Halfway Home Tour is for you!

This fall, We Are Messengers bring honesty and heart to cities across the country with hits like “Come What May” and “Wholehearted.” Allison Eide opens the night with her familiar songs like “Love Who I Am.” This will be a night to remember!

Grab your ticket and join the faith journey - rather than the finish line - for the Halfway Home Tour.