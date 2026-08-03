WE ARE MESSENGERS, ALLISON EIDE: Halfway Home Tour
WE ARE MESSENGERS, ALLISON EIDE: Halfway Home Tour
If you’re still somewhere between where you’ve been and where God is leading, the We Are Messengers Halfway Home Tour is for you!
This fall, We Are Messengers bring honesty and heart to cities across the country with hits like “Come What May” and “Wholehearted.” Allison Eide opens the night with her familiar songs like “Love Who I Am.” This will be a night to remember!
Grab your ticket and join the faith journey - rather than the finish line - for the Halfway Home Tour.
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
$30.45-$47.86
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
4056827579
boxoffice@occc.edu
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
7777 S May AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu