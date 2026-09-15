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Wicked Forest of Terror

Wicked Forest of Terror

The Wicked Forest of Terror offers several Halloween experiences this fall. The Adult Haunt is a scare attraction recommended for ages 13 and up.

For younger children, Tiny Terror is a family-friendly, non-horror walkthrough with no actors, taking place October 17 and 24.

Blackout Night takes place November 1, challenging guests to make their way through the forest in complete darkness with only a lantern to guide them.

Epic Paintball Park
06:30 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
Epic Paintball Park
9420 W I-40 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73128
(405) 212-4800
wickedforestofterror@gmail.com
https://www.wickedforestofterror.com/