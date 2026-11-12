Xi Van Fleet: "Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning"

Xi Van Fleet grew up in Mao's China and lived through the Cultural Revolution before coming to the United States in 1986. Her book Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning compares what she saw then with what she sees in American classrooms and culture today. She speaks at the OCPAC Foundation's weekly meeting on Wednesday, December 2. Doors and lunch at 11:00 a.m., program at noon. Seats are limited; please RSVP at ocpac-events.netlify.app/?e=2026-12-02.