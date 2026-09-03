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Zombies! A Pop Culture Lab

Zombies! A Pop Culture Lab

It’s October, which means things are getting spooky at the Sam Noble Museum! Grab a friend and join us for a night of snacks, crafts, and creepy-cool adventures. Explore the galleries after dark and discover the real science behind one of your favorite movie monsters, zombies! Don’t miss out on the chills, thrills, and brainy fun! (Pun definitely intended.)

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Avenue
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/