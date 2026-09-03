Zombies! A Pop Culture Lab
Zombies! A Pop Culture Lab
It’s October, which means things are getting spooky at the Sam Noble Museum! Grab a friend and join us for a night of snacks, crafts, and creepy-cool adventures. Explore the galleries after dark and discover the real science behind one of your favorite movie monsters, zombies! Don’t miss out on the chills, thrills, and brainy fun! (Pun definitely intended.)
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977