Don't miss out on one of our favorite events of the year: Zoo Run Club at the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden!

Come to the Zoo on Thursday, August 27th at 6PM for an evening of Zoo fun just for our Pack! Registration is separate from your Zoo membership and very limited for this special event—please register your family using this event page for your exclusive access.

Please register each person in your family: adult registration is $12 per person and kids 3-11 is $8 per person (2 and under get in free!). Your registration directly supports the Zoo's conservation efforts.

Please join us in thanking the Zoo for their generous partnership and support at this wonderful event! We can't wait to see you there.