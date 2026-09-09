Join the OKC Zoological Society on Friday, September 25, 2026, for Oklahoma’s wildest night out. This 21+ event transforms the OKC Zoo into an after-hours tasting adventure featuring craft beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages from local and regional vendors. As you sip and stroll through the Zoo, enjoy live entertainment, up-close animal experiences, exclusive keeper chats, carousel rides, delicious food offerings, and more. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the OKC Zoo’s mission of wildlife conservation, education, and animal care. Gather your friends, tap into your wild side, and make a difference for wildlife, one drink at a time.