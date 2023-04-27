© 2023 KGOU
Criminal Justice

Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Richard Glossip

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT
Glossip.jpg
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
/
Richard Eugene Glossip

Despite an unprecedented amount of support from state officials, a split vote from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board led to no recommendation for clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip, who was found guilty of the 1997 murder-for-hire of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Prior to the clemency hearing, several state lawmakers pushed for an independent investigation of Glossip’s case. That investigation found several problems with the trial, including the state’s destruction of material evidence and false testimony from the key witness.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond also spoke to the board.

"I’m not aware of any time in our history that an attorney general has appeared before this board and argued for clemency. I’m also not aware of any time in the history of Oklahoma when justice would require it," said Drummond.

The Pardon and Parole Board is meant to have five members, but the fifth member, Richard Smothermon, recused himself from this vote. His wife was a prosecutor in Glossip’s 2004 retrial.

Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
