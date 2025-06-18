Oklahoma County judge continues to weigh Richard Glossip's request for bond

An Oklahoma County judge has yet to decide if Richard Glossip will be released on bail while he waits to be retried for murder.

In a court hearing on Tuesday, Oklahoma County Judge Heather Coyle said she needs more time to review transcripts from Glossip's previous trials before she can make a decision about his release. She said she expects to issue a written order by July 23.

Glossip, 62, has spent over three decades on Oklahoma's death row after he was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Since then, he has eaten his "last meal" three times and been scheduled to be executed nine times.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Glossip's conviction because he was not given a fair trial. Last week, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the state's plan to retry Glossip — this time, without the death penalty.

Drummond responded to Glossip's motion for bond in a court filing. He argues Glossip should be ineligible for bond because he faces a first-degree murder charge.

"While the defendant relies largely on errors that may have occurred in earlier proceedings, the evidence supporting his guilt and the likelihood of conviction at a new trial remain strong," Drummond wrote. "Given the gravity of this offense and the likelihood of conviction at a new trial, the State requests this court continue to hold the defendant without bond."

Glossip's attorneys asked the judge to release him on a personal recognizance bond. If she agrees, he could be released without financial charges.

Corbin Brewster, one of Glossip's lawyers, said he has been on good behavior for the past three decades and isn't a flight risk.

"He's not going anywhere," Brewster said.

But state prosecutors argued Glossip is a "manipulative con man." They said while they want a fair trial "the third time around," Glossip shouldn't be released due to the severity of the charges and his relationship history.

They said Glossip has previously used women and death penalty opponents for money.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.