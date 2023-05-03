Oklahoma County Jail Trust selects Brandi Gardner as new CEO

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has selected a new CEO.

Brandi Gardner, who has served as the jail trust’s interim CEO since last December, was chosen to take on the position permanently earlier this week.

She succeeds Greg Williams, who resigned in December amid safety and health concerns about the Oklahoma County Jail, including many inmate deaths at the facility. 43 inmates have died since the trust took control of the jail in 2020 - seven of which died since Gardner became interim CEO.

This comes after a multi-county grand jury released a report in March which cited issues with the administration as the main causes of inmate deaths. The report also recommended the jail trust dissolve and return control of the jail to the county sheriff.

