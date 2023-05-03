© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_144dpi-12.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

Oklahoma County Jail Trust selects Brandi Gardner as new CEO

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT
okcountyjail3a.jpg
Ryan LaCroix
/
OPMX

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has selected a new CEO.

Brandi Gardner, who has served as the jail trust’s interim CEO since last December, was chosen to take on the position permanently earlier this week.

She succeeds Greg Williams, who resigned in December amid safety and health concerns about the Oklahoma County Jail, including many inmate deaths at the facility. 43 inmates have died since the trust took control of the jail in 2020 - seven of which died since Gardner became interim CEO.

This comes after a multi-county grand jury released a report in March which cited issues with the administration as the main causes of inmate deaths. The report also recommended the jail trust dissolve and return control of the jail to the county sheriff.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
Criminal Justice Oklahoma County Jail Trust
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.