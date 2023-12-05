Oklahoma County commissioners continue location search for new jail, confirm Stockyards City won't be impacted

Oklahoma County commissioners said Monday that a livestock market is not in danger of being shut down to make room for the new county jail.

This comes after a generically described 80-acre location near Interstates 40 and 44 raised concerns, but officials assure it won't impact Stockyards City's cattle operations.

County commissioners are actively expanding their search for suitable locations for the new jail and are evaluating private land offers.

One potential location that’s been on the list is the existing jail site in Oklahoma City at 201 N Shartel Ave. Commissioners say for that to happen they would have to purchase land around it for a new site to be built.

Other locations being considered include:



89 acres of land at NE 10th and I-35. This location has received push back from nearby residents concerned that the correctional center would be too close to community facilities.

71 acres of land at 1901 E Grand Blvd.

Up to 192 acres of land between S Newcastle Rad and SW 54th. The county has already offered Oklahoma City Airport Trust $2.5 million to buy about 50 acres of that site. Commissioners are still awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Commissioners say they want to choose a location by the end of this year as the clock is ticking to use federal funds.

The current jail in downtown, in operation since 1992, has a long-troubled past. The facility has been cited for numerous health and safety violations by state and federal authorities. The jail has become one of the deadliest in the country, according to reporting from The Oklahoman. More than 40 detainees have died there since the Oklahoma County jail trust took over the facility in July 2020.

