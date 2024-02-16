© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Prosecutors seek death penalty for woman accused in homicide of four-year-old girl

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
If convicted, she could become the second woman on Oklahoma’s death row.

Caddo County District Attorney, Jason Hicks, submitted a bill of particulars stating Alysia Adams should be punished by death for her involvement in the 2022 homicide of four-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Brownfield was in the care of Adams and her husband, Ivon Adams, when she died. Alysia was originally charged with child neglect and Ivon was charged with first-degree murder after Alysia allegedly told authorities her husband beat Brownfield to death.

After the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy report showed a lack of lethal trauma and listed Brownfield’s probable cause of death as acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition, Ivon’s charge was downgraded to second-degree murder and Alysia’s charge was amended to include first-degree murder.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
