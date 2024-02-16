Prosecutors seek death penalty for woman accused in homicide of four-year-old girl

Caddo County District Attorney, Jason Hicks, submitted a bill of particulars stating Alysia Adams should be punished by death for her involvement in the 2022 homicide of four-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Brownfield was in the care of Adams and her husband, Ivon Adams, when she died. Alysia was originally charged with child neglect and Ivon was charged with first-degree murder after Alysia allegedly told authorities her husband beat Brownfield to death.

After the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy report showed a lack of lethal trauma and listed Brownfield’s probable cause of death as acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition, Ivon’s charge was downgraded to second-degree murder and Alysia’s charge was amended to include first-degree murder.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donateonline, or by contacting our Membership department.