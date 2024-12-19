Oklahoma child killer Kevin Underwood put to death

His time of death was 10:14 a.m., shortly after the lethal mixture of drugs was administered.

“This doesn’t bring our Jamie back but it does allow the space in our hearts to focus on her and allow the healing process to begin,” said Lori Pate, the sister of victim Jamie Rose Bolin, 10.

Underwood was the fourth inmate put to death this year in Oklahoma. No other Oklahoma executions are set for this year.

Underwood was sentenced to die for the 2006 suffocation death of Bolin, who was his neighbor in Purcell.

Underwood gave law enforcement a detailed confession, explaining how he struck her in the head several times with a cutting board and then suffocated her.

Her partially decapitated body was found in a plastic tub in his apartment. He had planned to rape and cannibalize her body.

“Justice for Jamie was finally served this morning with the execution of the depraved murderer who took her away from her family and loved ones,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drumond.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in a 3-0 vote declined to recommend clemency to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

His attorneys argued he suffered from mental illnesses and an abusive childhood. Underwood made a personal appearance before the board by video conference, apologizing for the crime.

Underwood’s last meal request included chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, pinto beans, hot rolls, a cheese burger, french fries and ketchup.

Underwood was executed on his 45th birthday.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

