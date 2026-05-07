Suspect arrested in Arcadia Lake mass shooting that killed 1, injured 22

An 18-year-old has turned himself in to police in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Arcadia Lake on Sunday.

Jaylan Ahmad Davis was booked on a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced she would be pursuing a felony murder charge for Davis after a woman died from injuries sustained during the shooting. Davis' bond is set at $1 million.

Numerous rounds of gunfire were fired at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday at a campsite area along Arcadia Lake in Edmond, according to an affidavit. Edmond Police were already on their way to the scene after receiving a noise complaint about a party, dubbed "Sunday Funday" on social media. The party drew a crowd of approximately 100 young people from across the metro area, but police said it was not a permitted event.

Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the department believes there is at least one more suspect involved in the shooting.

"To be clear, Mr. Davis' arrest is not the conclusion of the investigation," Younger said. "It is merely the most recent development. Additional suspects remain."

The press conference came a day after the Edmond Police Department announced that 18-year-old and recent high school graduate, Avianna Smith-Gray, had died. Her family is mourning their loss and remembers Smith-Gray as a loving and caring person. She was excited to walk the stage at graduation, her family members wrote on GoFundMe.

"The most important thing to us is the who, and that's who's impacted by this," Younger said. "We want to make sure that both Miss Smith-Gray, her families and others injured in our community… are recognized, that the Edmond Police Department is here for them."

The shooting began with an altercation between two women and escalated into a larger fight, Younger said. Police officers believe multiple weapons were pulled and a minimum of 80 rounds were fired.

Police said 23 victims were injured in the gunfire. Six were juveniles as young as 15 years old.

According to the affidavit, Davis was a member of the North Highland Piru gang and had been in a dispute with a member of another Oklahoma City-area gang. Younger said he did not know whether the two women involved in the initial altercation had a connection with either gang.

He was previously convicted on charges including possession of a firearm and robbery. Davis was adjudicated as a juvenile and youthful offender.

At Wednesday's press conference, Younger addressed concerns that his department was not releasing information as quickly as some community members may have wanted. He said that his team would only announce updates when they believed they could do so without compromising the investigation.

"At the end of the day, pursuing justice for victims in the community is the most important thing," Younger said. "And so the release of our information has to be consistent with the impact it may have on that investigation."

Officers were granted a warrant to search Davis' home on Monday. When they arrived, Davis was not present, but his mother told police that she had been unable to contact him since 5 p.m. Sunday.

Davis was taken into custody Wednesday morning after turning himself in at the Edmond Police Department. Officers had already secured a warrant for his arrest.

Edmond officials also fielded questions about the city's safety. Mayor Mark Nash pushed back.

"This is not Edmond. What happened Sunday night is not Edmond," Nash said. "We are a strong community."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.