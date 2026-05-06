Stitt signs bill to remove earnings cap for retired Oklahoma teachers who return to the classroom
As Oklahoma continues to grapple with a teacher shortage, lawmakers are looking to entice veteran teachers to come back to the classroom.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2288 Tuesday. The measure, authored by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, removes the earnings limit for retired teachers who come back to the classroom.
Previously, retired teachers had to wait three years after retiring before they could earn a teacher’s salary and pull full retirement benefits.
However, the bill increases the window teachers must wait between retiring and returning to the classroom from 60 days to 6 months.
Hilbert said in a news release many retired teachers are still in their “prime working years.”
“Our state has a teacher shortage, and we must do all we can to keep quality teachers in our public school classrooms as long as they are willing to continue teaching,” Hilbert said.
The bill passed both chambers unanimously.
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