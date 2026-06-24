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Oklahoma County DA Behenna seeks death penalty for second time in office

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma County Vicki Behenna speaks at a YMCA conference in March 2023.
Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office
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Oklahoma County Vicki Behenna speaks at a YMCA conference in March 2023.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna is seeking the death penalty in connection to the murder of an 85-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Behenna’s office announced it is seeking the death penalty against 33-year-old Cordell Wilson for the 2025 rape and murder of 85-year-old Ina Balch, whose cause of death was determined to be internal bleeding from a broken hip.

In a press release, Behenna listed the murder being of an especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel nature and the existence of a probability the defendant poses a continuing threat to society as aggravating circumstances which led her office to pursue the death penalty.

This is the second death penalty case Behenna has taken on as the District Attorney for Oklahoma County. Earlier this year, the office announced it would be seeking the death penalty against Anthony Gonzalez for the 2024 murder of Jaedynn Anthony.

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Criminal Justice Oklahoma Countydeath penalty
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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