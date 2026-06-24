Oklahoma County DA Behenna seeks death penalty for second time in office

On Tuesday, Behenna’s office announced it is seeking the death penalty against 33-year-old Cordell Wilson for the 2025 rape and murder of 85-year-old Ina Balch, whose cause of death was determined to be internal bleeding from a broken hip.

In a press release, Behenna listed the murder being of an especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel nature and the existence of a probability the defendant poses a continuing threat to society as aggravating circumstances which led her office to pursue the death penalty.

This is the second death penalty case Behenna has taken on as the District Attorney for Oklahoma County. Earlier this year, the office announced it would be seeking the death penalty against Anthony Gonzalez for the 2024 murder of Jaedynn Anthony.