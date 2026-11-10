Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics secures state’s first forced labor trafficking conviction

In March of last year, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics opened an investigation into 41-year-old Elmer Flores after receiving information he was trafficking members of a church he was running from his home in Oklahoma City.

Victims reported Flores coerced them into cutting ties with their families and living in his home as well as quitting their jobs and working for him without compensation. Additionally, they reported he would physically threaten them if they attempted to leave.

OBN Public Information Officer Mark Woodward said Flores also claimed to be involved with MS-13.

“Fear was what drove many of these people to be in an environment that they were not free to leave. So, even if they were willing participants at first — going to church, believing this pastor had their best interests at heart — suddenly, that changed when they felt threatened and their lives were in danger,” Woodward said.

On November 3, Flores was convicted of 13 counts of human trafficking for labor involving eight victims.

OBN said this is Oklahoma’s first forced labor human trafficking conviction. However, Woodward said it’s not because this type of human trafficking doesn’t happen.

“The problem is getting a victim to come forward because they’re oftentimes undocumented. They’ve been told, ‘don’t talk to the police, you’ll get deported,’” he said.

Woodward also said language barriers often prevent victims from communicating with authorities.

Flores was also charged with one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 and one count of sexual battery. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.