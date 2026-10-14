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Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against recommending clemency for James Pavatt

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:30 PM CDT
James Pavatt at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 2023.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
James Pavatt at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 2023.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 2-3 Wednesday against recommending clemency for a man convicted of murdering the husband of a woman he was having an affair with.

James Dwight Pavatt was sentenced to death for the 2001 fatal shooting of Robert Andrew.

Pavatt’s defense presented the concerns with uncertainty over who actually fired the fatal shot — Pavatt, or his co-defendant and the wife of Robert Andrew, Brenda Andrew— and included a statement from the trial foreman who has expressed his worries about the use of the death penalty in this situation.

The defense also claimed Pavatt’s military service was not emphasized enough during his trial.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond was present with the state and said military service does not excuse murder.

The state further argued the trial prosecution presented the co-defendants as equally guilty, and the jury chose the death penalty knowing it could have been either of them who fired the fatal shot.

Andrew’s family was not present for the hearing, but the state said the family supports the execution.

Finally, Pavatt spoke to the board from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He confirmed he was having an affair with Brenda and says they fled to Mexico with the Andrew children because they understood the nature of their relationship would make them suspects in the murder. He still maintains his innocence.

Pavatt’s execution date is set for Nov. 12.

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Criminal Justice Capital Punishment
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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