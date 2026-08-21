Only woman on Oklahoma's death row to appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

In 2004, Brenda Andrew was sentenced to death for conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Rob Andrew.

Her defense claims the trial was made unfair by the prosecution’s inclusion of what they argue was sexist and irrelevant evidence, including comments on her appearance and details of her sexual relationships.

“The prosecutor showed her underwear to the jury — like, physically showed her underwear to the jury and were arguing in closing arguments about her affairs,” said one of Andrew’s attorneys, Nathalie Greenfield.

Greenfield said they will file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court in the next 90 days.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Andrew’s favor and sent the case back to the Tenth Circuit. After a panel upheld her conviction and sentence, Andrew’s defense appealed to the full Tenth Circuit court. Last Friday, the court announced it would not rehear the case.

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