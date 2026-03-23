Education bills advance through House, Senate Monday as bill deadline approaches

Senate Bill 1338 by Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) would expand and make permanent a pilot program to provide literacy coaches to Oklahoma schools.

The coaches train teachers on how to work with students in learning how to read. According to the state department in October, there were about 14 literacy coaches from the program. Pugh wants to get that number closer to about 50.

The bill is part of a larger package to revamp the state’s Strong Readers Act. Pugh has also authored Senate Bill 1778 , which would require first- through third-grade students who do not meet literacy targets to participate in a summer academy. It also implements a tired remediation plan for those students who do not improve, including retaining third graders with intensive intervention services.

Senate Bill 1734 , also known as the Oklahoma Responsible Technology in Schools Act, is by Claremore Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore). It would prohibit artificial intelligence tools in the classroom except through educator-directed use. It also stipulates that AI tools cannot be used as the primary basis for grading, discipline or promotion. It passed unanimously.

The measure could affect schools that use tools like Amira or other AI learning platforms.

House Bill 4427 by House Speaker Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) would require adjunct teachers without a bachelor’s degree to enroll in a bachelor’s program or show 20 years of verifiable, distinguished experience in the field they teach.

It also would ban adjuncts from teaching core subjects in pre-k through fourth grade and stipulates they may not teach longer than five years without a teaching certificate or are on track to complete one.

House Bill 3312 by Rep. Ryan Eaves (R-Atoka) would allow schools to provide annual firearm safety instruction. The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) and the State Department of Education would approve a curriculum that must be politically neutral.

Elementary students would learn about not touching a firearm. Older students would learn about safe storage and handling. Parents would be able to opt out their children.