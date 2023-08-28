© 2023 KGOU
Education

What we know about a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game

KGOU | By Ryan LaCroix,
Robby Korth, OPMX, Logan Layden
Published August 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT
Bill Jensen Field at Choctaw High School.
Choctaw High School Football
/
Facebook Photo
Bill Jensen Field at Choctaw High School.

Authorities have not announced any arrests from the shooting that took place during Del City's football game at Choctaw on Friday night.

The shooting left a 16-year-old Midwest City High School student dead and two others injured.

A Del City police officer who was working security for the game discharged their weapon during the incident. Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.

Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobbcalled the shooting "traumatizing," adding that children who were in attendance at the game "experienced something that none of us should ever have to see or hear." He says Mid-Del school campuses will be closed to visitors this week out of an abundance of caution.

Video shows moments of terror

The online broadcaster Skordle was streaming the game. The video shows players milling around the field between plays when loud bangs suddenly go off.

Players and people on the sideline begin running and diving to the ground in the mass confusion. The game commentators are asking “what is going on,” as people in the crowd scream.

More bangs go off and the announcer says over the intercom to the stadium, “everybody get down.”

Officials react

Immediately following the shooting, Mid-Del superintendent Cobb and Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reed issued a joint statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident,” they said. “Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a statement that he and his wife Sarah Stitt were “heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School,” he wrote. “We are praying for everyone involved.

"Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation."

State Superintendent Ryan Walters also issued a statement.

"Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic,” he wrote. “Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.”

Not the only incident with a gun at a high school football game

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Officereports disarming an armed juvenile during a game in Locust Grove.

Sheriff Mike Reed said in a social media post that a school resource deputy was given a tip of a juvenile with a gun at the game. Deputies took him away from the crowd then disarmed the person after a “short disagreement.”

“Please keep getting involved and telling us information,” Reed wrote on Facebook. “We all must continue to work together to fight these [kinds of] threats to our families.”

Tulsa Police also report an incident of a teenager brandishing a gun during a football game at Booker T. Washington High School,according to the Tulsa World.

He pulled the gun, causing a "brief stampede" before he was chased to a nearby apartment complex and apprehended.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix joined KOSU's staff in 2013. He hosts All Things Considered, Oklahoma Rock Show, Oklahoma Rock Show: Rewind, and Oklahoma Music Minute.
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
