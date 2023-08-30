Oklahoma City Public Schools to ramp up security at athletic events

Extra security is being put in place at Oklahoma City Public Schools athletic events following last week’s shooting at a football game in Choctaw that left a 16-year-old dead and several injured. The new measures aim to prevent future violence.

OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel says he hears the community’s concerns about safety at high school games.

"They want to know, 'are my kids safe at school? Are my kids safe at a sporting event? Tell us what you’re doing at OKCPS so that we can breathe a little bit easier,'" McDaniel said at a Tuesday news conference.

OKCPS Director of Security Wayland Cubit says very few changes need to be made, but there are some, including the use of more advanced weapon detection systems, and a “no-bag” policy that will only allow things like purses and clutches inside stadiums. No backpacks or duffel bags.

"Another thing that we’re going to do that’s a little bit different is we’re going to assign school administrators to the entrances to make sure that only those kids with vested interest in the game, or belong to those particular schools that are competing in that event attend those games," said Cubit.

The 16-year-old who was killed last week was not a student at either of the schools competing.

Other school districts around the metro are also rolling out new security protocols.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.