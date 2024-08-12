Statewide Charter School Board rescinds St. Isidore contract

Though the board has met twice — and its predecessor, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, met once — since the State Supreme Court ruled the school’s contract was unconstitutional and ordered it to be rescinded, the boards had, until Monday, failed to pull the contract.

The move follows a request from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to the State Supreme Court to force the board to rescind the contract or face contempt charges.

The State Supreme Court also recently denied a request from St. Isidore for a limited administrative stay on the court order.

In its Monday meeting, the board voted with the caveat that St. Isidore’s contract will be immediately reinstated should the State or U.S. Supreme Court reverse or nullify the current order. At its July 30 meeting, the board voted to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Drummond said in a statement Monday while it was “appalling” the board took so long to rescind the contract, he was pleased at the outcome.

“The proposed state-sponsored religious charter school, funded by our tax dollars, represents a serious threat to the religious liberty of all four million Oklahomans,” Drummond said in the statement.

Board member and State Superintendent Ryan Walters also released a statement Monday, directed at the State Supreme Court.

“[The State Supreme Court has] chosen the path of liberal extremism and Marxism by depriving parents of a choice,” Walters said in the statement. “It’s shameful, but predictable from a failed judicial system. They do not represent conservative Oklahoma values.”