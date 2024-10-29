Epic Charter Schools announces layoffs, pay cuts amid 'financial challenges'

Epic Charter Schools is laying off staff and making pay cuts amid financial challenges.

The reorganization, outlined to staff in an email Monday, includes layoffs, base pay adjustments and a revised minimum teacher salary—set to drop from $60,000 to $50,000 for teachers with rosters smaller than 28 starting Friday, Nov. 1.

Epic first announced the adjustments in an email to staff last week saying it was necessary amid a decline in enrollment.

“Epic is currently experiencing some financial challenges due to student enrollment numbers not meeting our anticipated growth," wrote Superintendent Bart Banfield. "Difficult decisions have to be made to meet the challenge head on."

The email went on to say that HR would be reaching out to those affected by the cuts.

Epic Charter Schools says impacted teachers will receive amended contracts, which must be signed to continue employment.

ECS has not said how many positions will be affected by the layoffs.