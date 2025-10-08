State Superintendent Fields aims to set new tone in Oklahoma education

Newly appointed Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields is trying to set a new tone for his leadership era of Oklahoma's education department. It includes a three-step plan Fields laid out for reporters at a press conference Tuesday.

Normally, Fields said, his style of leadership is like that of the tortoise in its race against the Hare: slow and deliberate.

This time, though, the tortoise is wearing tennis shoes. And he won't take them off for the next 15 months. That's how long former state superintendent Ryan Walters had left in his term — before the 2026 general election — and how long Fields now has to reform the state's education system.

"Throughout the next 15 months, we'll start with communication relationships, alignment, execution, and then ultimately build capacity in our last few months for the incoming superintendent," Fields said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said his plan will come together in three phases during his first 90 days in office, starting with improving communication within the department, among teachers and with the public.

During that time and beyond, Fields' so-called "turnaround team" will also be reviewing contracts, staff hires, policies and committees his predecessor Ryan Walters put in place before resigning last month.

Those include reviews of Trump Bible purchases, contracts with PragerU, administrative rules and educational standards, among other items. While Fields said he doesn't plan on calling for an external audit of the department, he plans to cooperate fully with any audits others may request.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for one last week.

When it comes to ensuring the best for Oklahoma students, Fields said he'll focus on improving state literacy rates, ensuring career paths for high school graduates and recruiting — and retaining — teachers.

The assembled turnaround team consists of five people with various expert backgrounds to help him do the job. They include:

Dr. Romel Muex-Pullen - Muex-Pullen will be responsible for instruction and teacher recruitment /retention and assessment. Her priorities will include a review of key initiatives to include academic proficiency, career pathways, and teacher recruitment/retention.



- Muex-Pullen will be responsible for instruction and teacher recruitment /retention and assessment. Her priorities will include a review of key initiatives to include academic proficiency, career pathways, and teacher recruitment/retention. Kristin Stephens - Stephens will be responsible for finances, operations, compliance, federal programs, and human resources. Her priorities include the preparation and presentation of a budget to the state board of education.



- Stephens will be responsible for finances, operations, compliance, federal programs, and human resources. Her priorities include the preparation and presentation of a budget to the state board of education. Dr. Megan Oftedal - Oftedal will be responsible for data analytics and AI initiatives within the state. Her priorities include ensuring data is accurate, accessible and actionable for all stakeholders.



- Oftedal will be responsible for data analytics and AI initiatives within the state. Her priorities include ensuring data is accurate, accessible and actionable for all stakeholders. Tom Newell - Newell will be responsible for staffing, counsel and government affairs. His priorities include supporting the superintendent and onboarding the turnaround team



- Newell will be responsible for staffing, counsel and government affairs. His priorities include supporting the superintendent and onboarding the turnaround team Tara Thompson - Thompson is serving as an interim communications advisor. Her priorities include repairing and establishing communication channels, developing a communication plan for the superintendent, and assisting in the search for her long-term replacement.



Also working intimately with the team are the former Secretary of Education, Nellie Sanders, coming on as a special advisor to them and Fields, and the current Education Secretary, Dan Hamlin.

Each of the members has either left their full-time jobs or been granted time off to serve alongside the new state superintendent. Exactly who will stay long-term remains to be seen.

"I believe the team and I, with the help of the OSDE employees…the legislature, governor and educators across the state can begin building a momentum that will prepare us for lasting success in Oklahoma," Fields said.

Meanwhile, Fields' predecessor, Walters, also made headlines Tuesday.